National non-profit brings bears, smiles to families of fallen LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national non-profit traveled to Louisville to perform a caring gesture for the son of a fallen LMPD officer.
This week, Preston Mengedoht was presented with a Blue Line Bear, made from patches and button’s from his mother’s police uniform.
Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve when a truck crashed into her cruiser during a traffic stop on I-64.
Blue Line Bears is a non-profit that travels the country delivering bears to the families of fallen officers.
They also brought bears for the families of Nick Rodman, who was killed in the line of duty in 2016, and Sergeant Jon Lesher, who died in October.
