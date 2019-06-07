National non-profit brings bears, smiles to families of fallen LMPD officers

National non-profit brings bears, smiles to families of fallen LMPD officers
Preston Mengedoht, son of fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht, was presented with a Blue Line Bear. (Source: Blue Line Bears)
By Becca Gibson | June 6, 2019 at 11:32 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 11:32 PM
The Rodmans were part of the Blue Line Bears presentation in Louisville.
The Rodmans were part of the Blue Line Bears presentation in Louisville. (Source: Blue Line Bears)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national non-profit traveled to Louisville to perform a caring gesture for the son of a fallen LMPD officer.

This week, Preston Mengedoht was presented with a Blue Line Bear, made from patches and button’s from his mother’s police uniform.

Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve when a truck crashed into her cruiser during a traffic stop on I-64.

Sgt. Jon Lesher's family was presented with Blue Line Bears.
Sgt. Jon Lesher's family was presented with Blue Line Bears. (Source: Blue Line Bears)

RELATED STORIES

+ Son of fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht treated to shopping spree

+ Friend of LMPD detective killed in line of duty says positivity, faith led her life

+ Monument unveiled honoring fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

Blue Line Bears is a non-profit that travels the country delivering bears to the families of fallen officers.

They also brought bears for the families of Nick Rodman, who was killed in the line of duty in 2016, and Sergeant Jon Lesher, who died in October.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.