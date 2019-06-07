New Albany graduate takes the stage for ‘Hamilton’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” musical has taken the country by storm. And now, that fevered interest is in Louisville as the performances continue at the Kentucky Center downtown.
The popular musical’s stop in town had people waiting hours in line for the chance to buy tickets. And while the show is special for all who see it, this stop of the Broadway tour in Louisville is especially significant for one of the performers on stage.
“I’m touching people and inspiring people,” Charnette Batey, a “Hamilton” cast member, said.
The musical has become a movement, one Charnette Batey is there for center stage as she performs “Hamilton” in her hometown. She’s in the ensemble and covers all three Schuyler sisters, taking on a leading role Thursday night.
“When he told me I was going on for Eliza, I was so excited, I couldn’t even text in English. I was like yes, confirm, okay, I was just so excited!” Batey said.
Around 10 years ago, she was performing “Aida” and “High School Musical” across the river in New Albany. After graduating high school in 2008 and moving to New York, “Hamilton’s” tour through the Bluegrass State is giving her friends and family the chance to see her in a new light.
“And so many of my friends from high school are coming. It’s really cool, it’s like I’m bringing the show back home to my family and it feels good,” she said.
Her mother got the chance to see her perform as Eliza on Thursday night, while the rest of her family will come to see her as Angelica over Father’s Day weekend.
Getting the chance to perform this musical in the Kentucky Center is something that's still sinking in, Batey said.
"It's like a full circle moment for me to come back to the Kentucky Center, look up in the balcony and see where I used to sit to watch these shows and dream big. To now be on the stage, looking up at the balcony, it's a really beautiful moment for me," she said.
The story of Hamilton, a founding father shaping our country as the first Secretary of the Treasury, as told with memorable music, draws people in all around the country. Meeting the fans, the dreamers that watch the show, means so much to Batey.
“To meet people who are so moved and so excited to be there and see someone who looks like them on the stage makes it worth it,” she said.
From southern Indiana to the Broadway stage, Batey said she sometimes has to remind herself she's now living her dream.
“Breathe,” she said. “Take in the moment, because it’s magic.”
There are still a handful of tickets left for some performances. You can buy those through the Kentucky Center here.
Batey and the cast will be in town performing “Hamilton” until June 23.
