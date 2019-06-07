Presentation Academy partners with WaterStep to help provide clean water in Africa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of former and current Presentation Academy students are about to embark on a life-saving mission to Africa.
The group is headed to Nairobi, Keyna to deliver equipment that will sanitize drinking water. It’s a partnership with Waterstep, a local non-profit that has brought safe water to people in more than 50 countries.
“A lot of people told us that we can only use bottled water while we’re over there, which is really mind blowing to me,” Presentation graduate Ava Rowan said of the trip.
The women, alongside Principal Laura Dills, spent Thursday night packing 33 suitcases with equipment, including chlorine generators and BleachMakers.
“It’s exciting to work with a group of ladies that have such passion and power and influence in the world,” Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of Waterstep, said.
The ladies are also taking shoes and books to distribute in Kenya during the two week trip.
