Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/7) - Day 6 - Active last chase day in the Dakotas

Ongoing storms over the Rockies will be moving in late this afternoon, likely over North Dakota depending on where the front is located. New storms will form a little closer to the I-90 corridor in South Dakota. These new storms will likely be supercells for at least a short time before merging with other storms. It should be noted that we need to be back in Rapid City, SD (southwest South Dakota) this evening as many of us chasers have flights home in the morning, creating a limiting factor on how long we can chase. Plus, if the models are correct, storms may not really get going until 6-7pm local time. Sunset is around 8:40 in this area tonight, so that’s another limiting factor for us since it’s dangerous to chase after dark.