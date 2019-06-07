StormTALK! Friday Edition

This all involves a slow and broad area of low pressure near Arkansas. It will drift slowly to the northeast by Sunday into Kentucky. Since the flow around low pressure is counter-clockwise, the tropical moisture is getting pulled into its southeast side and thrown into our area. You almost have to treat this like you would with spiral bands of heavy rain with a hurricane. That will be in clusters/bands and will fade on/re-develop as they drift around the low pressure. This makes it VERY challenging to pick out exact rain totals for any given one location and not to mention....WHEN they would impact your area?!?