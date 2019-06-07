UK Basketball Releases Exhibition Schedule

The regular season will officially tip off Nov. 5 in Madison Square Garden in New York vs. Michigan State in the annual State Farm Champions Classic. The Champions Classic is one of five regular-season games UK has on the books. Matchups in Rupp Arena vs. Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 8) and Evansville (Nov. 12) and neutral-site games in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Utah (Dec. 18) and Ohio State (Dec. 21 in the CBS Sports Classic) have also been announced.