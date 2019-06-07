World War II vets honored in Louisville on D-Day anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World War II veterans gathered Thursday at Memorial Auditorium for ceremonies marking the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
Organized by Honor Flight Bluegrass, the event was called Operation Bravo Zulu which means "job well done."
“I think you ought to do your best, love this country, love the people in it,” veteran Brent Hardin said. “I’d be willing to be back again, again and again if I could."
Most attending WWII veterans are in their 90’s with some over 100, like 101-year-old Ernie Micka.
“It was terrible but I’m glad the way it worked out,” Micka said. “I mean, we won. We took over. We survived.”
All of them brought stories of camaraderie and duty as well as sacrifice.
"It changed my life, made an impression,” 93-year-old Dale Faughn said. “And I sometimes say. It’s not what I did for the war, it’s what the war did for me.”
One Louisville veteran had a very personal story to tell about D-Day.
Gene Haupt was a paratrooper with the 101st airborne out of Fort Campbell.
He was dropped behind enemy lines on D-Day and eventually ended up surrounded by the enemy at the siege of Bastogne.
“I personally don’t particularly want to talk about me and what I did,” Haupt said. “I just wish the hell the world could learn. War don’t solve nothing. They just kill a lot of people."
