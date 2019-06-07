WWII vets take flight after D-Day anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans got a chance to get back in the sky Friday, one day after the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund sponsored flights on a World War II bomber at Bowman Field.
Homer Denham, 93, was 18-years-old when he enlisted and fought in WWII.
“I feel a connection, I also felt a connection when I was in service as being one family,” Denham said. “It’s a feeling that I’ll carry with me the rest of my life.”
The B-25 “SHOW ME” came from the Commemorative Air Force based out of St. Louis for the special event.
Honor Flight Bluegrass helped make the flights possible.
