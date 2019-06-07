WWII vets take flight after D-Day anniversary

World War II veterans had the chance to fly again.
June 7, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans got a chance to get back in the sky Friday, one day after the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund sponsored flights on a World War II bomber at Bowman Field.

Homer Denham, 93, was 18-years-old when he enlisted and fought in WWII.

“I feel a connection, I also felt a connection when I was in service as being one family,” Denham said. “It’s a feeling that I’ll carry with me the rest of my life.”

The B-25 named "SHOW ME" came from St. Louis for the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The B-25 “SHOW ME” came from the Commemorative Air Force based out of St. Louis for the special event.

Honor Flight Bluegrass helped make the flights possible.

