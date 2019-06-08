Brown School student graduates as small business owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was the first round of graduations for JCPS students.
At Brown School in downtown Louisville, teachers continued a tradition of helping seniors get dressed in their caps and gowns. A bittersweet moment, since many of the graduates have studied together since they were in Kindergarten.
And one member of the class of 2019 already has an impressive resume.
Noah Brown owns his own business, Great American Landscaping. He started mowing yards in 8th grade, and now he manages six employees.
“One day I started pushing a lawnmower, and now it turned into i’m getting calls from Lexington, KY to come do things,” Brown said “I’m doing commercial, industrial occasionally and i’m doing a lot of residential because now we have 60 jobs that we maintain year-round.”
Brown plans to continue his landscaping business- while he earns his electrician license, and he did it all with a diagnosed learning disability.
