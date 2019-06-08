Home renovation project aims to assist homeless Louisville veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A home on Parthenia Avenue is being completely renovated to change a local veteran’s life.
More than 70 volunteers, including unions, businesses and organizations, started working on the project Saturday, which marks the third home project for Operation Victory in three years.
The work could change the life of a homeless veteran, though they haven’t been chosen just yet.
Volunteers started by gutting the home from the inside out, getting it ready for the piping, plumbing and internal work that needs to be done.
Tim Morris from the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council has seen the financial and emotional impact that being homeless has on service members.
“One of them was willing to take their own life,” Morris said. “Especially for me who lost someone to suicide this is truly the great work of my life. For other people to be inspired and hopefully steer away from those kinds of thoughts and those kind of actions.”
Click here to nominate a veteran in need.
The veteran who is chosen can either rent or own the home. That person will be selected in the next couple of weeks.
