ALERT DAY: More rain Today, heavy at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The stubborn low pressure that has plagued the area the last few days will be on top of WAVE Country Today. That means scattered showers and storms will be likely once again. The rain will be heavy at times and with steering winds being lighter, flash flooding is possible. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for our Kentucky counties through Today. A general ½ to 1 inch of rain is a good bet for most, but there will be spots that could pick up 1-2” with locally higher amounts. With the risk of Flash Flooding, we’ll keep the ALERT DAY flag up through Today, but it appears flooding will be localized not widespread. If you have outdoor plans, keep track of the rain and forecast updates with WAVE 3 News Weather App. A cold front will sweep through the area on Monday finally bringing the rain to an end. Behind the front you’ll notice a drop in humidity with highs in the 70s for a few days this week.