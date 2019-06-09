Cards are Omaha-Bound after sweeping ECU

said. “They showed a lot of toughess and competed. This journey has been a lot of fun, and we made it clear out in the outfield that we aren’t finished yet.” Following a 14-1 victory in game one on Friday, Louisville carried the momentum into Saturday’s second game. The Cardinals put multiple runs up in four innings on Friday and did it once again in the series-clinching win. After both teams failed to score in the first, the Cardinals got the fun started in the second. Jake Snider drew a leadoff walk and Danny Oriente