Hundreds of Kentucky Kingdom season passes to be given away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local company is stepping up and helping out children who wanted to spend their summer having fun at Louisville Metro Parks’ pools, which are closed for the summer, due to budget cuts.
Construction company, TMG, The Mardrian Group, started an initiative that will help provide children with fun activities that includes swimming. On Monday June 10th a limited number of 2019 Kentucky Kingdom/Hurricane Bay amusement park season passes will be given away free of charge, to local children age 14 and under.
According to a post on Councilwoman Jessica Green’s Facebook page, low income and underserved families will take first priority. These children will receive the first 300 season passes. Those interested can sign up for a free pass from 1:00 - 6:00 on Monday at 2028 West Broadway.
According to the post, in order to sign up:
- Child/Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- Proof of child’s age must be presented at sign up.
- A current Medicaid card must be presented as proof of low-income, to be included in the first 300 season passes distributed.
- Signup must be completed during the designated time and location.
The 2019 season passes includes the following:
- Unlimited visits to both parks
- Free parking
- Two $9 discounts on cabana rentals
- 12 $1 discounts on selected games
- Unlimited $10 discounts on 18″ family size pizza
