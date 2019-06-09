Jeffersonville Fire soars above the call of duty, rescuing rare bird from tree

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Firefighters risk their lives daily to protect every member of their community. And they’re proving the cat stuck in a tree rescue mission isn’t just a stereotype.
A rescue for the Jeffersonville Fire Department on Wednesday involved a green wing macaw named Ruby, who found herself in a tricky spot.
The three-month-old bird still has to be fed by hand and doesn’t have the hang of flying quite yet, which is what made the adventure a bit of a nail bitter for her owners Lisa and Tim.
“The children just basically opened up the door to go take out the trash,” Lisa said. “Baby was right, we hung them and out the door she went.”
Ruby flew up into a 60-foot tree in neighbor Taylor’s yard.
“We tried calling to her, we tried bribing her with toys, with food - just nothing worked,” Lisa explained.
The clock was ticking and the two women were calling everyone they could think of for help. That’s where JFD comes in.
“Definitely not a typical call for a fire department to get a call to rescue a bird out of a tree,” Sgt. Justin Ames said. “But this is a special kind of bird and it’s a family member of one of our citizens, so it becomes very important to us to make that call.”
Ames said they will always answer an animal rescue call and do whatever they can.
“We rescued Labradors out of the storm drain with Jeffersonville Police, we rescued, of course, cats out of trees and we rescued some ducks that fell through the quacks," Ames joked.
Crews have become animal wrangling experts, soaring above and beyond the call of duty.
“We see so much negative in the world that stuff can weigh heavy on the first responders,” Ames said. “So to throw a little happy endings and happy moments into our hearts and into our day-to-day operation really goes along way for us and it really makes the job worth it.”
And about those ducklings - nine were pulled from the sewer but one couldn’t be reached. But soon he was saved and adopted by a firefighter. He was named “Weezy” after the lieutenant who made the call to go back.
