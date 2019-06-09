Retired LG&E generating station demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After months of preparation, a retired Louisville Gas & Electric generating station is no more.
The standing portions of the space, the boiler house and stacks, were demolished Saturday morning. The facility has been up on Cane Run Road for 61 years, but stopped running in June 2015.
“Our company and our employees, who expertly manned the plant during its lifespan, celebrated many accomplishments as a result of its operations," Paul W. Thompson, CEO of LG&E and KU, said in a statement.
At the peak of operations the facility employed nearly 500 people, according to LG&E.
Cane Run 7, the company’s primary generating unit within its fleet, was built in 2015 and remains on the property. LG&E said the demolished area will become a grassy field.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.