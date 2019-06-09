Sir Winston captures Belmont Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trainer Mark Casse hauled in his second jewel of this Triple Crown season as his colt, Sir Winston came running late to win the Belmont Stakes Saturday at Belmont Park. For Sir Winston, his triumph marked his first victory since December when the colt took a small stakes at Woodbine.
It was Casse’s Preakness champ, War of Will that had gotten far more attention than his stablemate heading into the Belmont. War of Will was in contention at the top of the stretch but would fade to next-to-last at the finish. Kentucky derby third place finisher, Tacitus charged late to finished second behind Sir Winston. Joevia ran third.
Near the top of the Belmont stretch, Sir Winston slightly cut in front of his barn mate, War of Will and stopped that colt’s mometum. But this incident was no where near the misfortune War of Will had to deal with in the Derby when Maximum Security swerved in his path.
Tacitus was trying to give his trainer, Bill Mott, his second win of the Triple Crown series. It was Mott’s runner, Country House who awarded first place in Louisville .
Instead trainer Casse came away his his second jewel. " I’m very proud of him( Sir Winston) because he kind of what our operation represents, " said Casse. " We develop horses".
Sir Winston, who was coming off a runner-up effort in the Peter Pan Stakes, leaves a wide open 3-year-old division with his Belmont victory. The winner returned $22.40.
