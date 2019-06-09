Woman killed in Oldham County wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed and another injured in a wreck on U.S. 42 in Oldham County early Sunday morning.
According to Oldham County officials, Paula Morales Garcia, 21, of Louisville, was driving eastbound in the 8900 block of U.S. 42 when she crossed the center line in a curve. Police say she then struck a Chevy SUV, being driven westbound by Michael Edington, 24, of Bedford.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Edington was taken to University Hospital. His condition is unknown.
