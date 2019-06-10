Christian Academy of Louisville breaks ground on renovations, expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Contractors broke ground Monday on the new Christian Academy of Louisville cafeteria and kitchen expansion.
According to school officials, the new cafeteria will offer kids a quick service snack area, extended salad bar, additional seating and more time and space to enjoy their meal.
Officials also said the improvements will help the school accommodate more students, offer better lunch times and be more efficient in lunch service.
