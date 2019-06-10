Faded Cardinal Stadium seats to be replaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL’s football stadium is getting an upgrade before kickoff for the 2019 season.
The University’s Athletic Association Board approved a $1.2 million project to replace the old seats in the main bowl area of Cardinal Stadium. The red seats, most original to the stadium, had been faded by years of sun exposure.
Officials with the football program confirm work will start immediately, and they hope to have it completed before the first game of the season.
The Cards kick off the season with a home game against Notre Dame, Monday September 2.
UofL said if the project isn’t completed in time for the first game, they’ll move seats from the baseball and softball stadiums to fill in until the project is done.
Seats in the upper level and new north end zone will not be changed.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.