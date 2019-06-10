FORECAST: Cooler, less humid air arrives

- WEDNESDAY PM: Isolated severe wind/hail potential.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finally, some drier hours are ahead as a cold front rolls through the area.
Gusty winds from the northwest will bring in cooler, less humid air overnight allowing temperatures to dip into the 40s and 50s.
The trend will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Hello golfers… this is your day!
Another front will be on the move Wednesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening hours. A few of these downpours Wednesday could be on the stronger side, especially along and east of I-65.
More noticeable for most of us will be the push of colder air in the wake of this front, with highs in the lower 70s by Thursday.
Warmer temperatures, but somewhat unsettled weather, returns by the weekend. More on that as we get closer.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cool. LOW: 54° Suburbs: 47-51°
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. HIGH: 78°
WEDNESDAY: Cloud increase. Scattered storms, especially east (40% chance). HIGH: 80°
