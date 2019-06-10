Large crowd, tensions run high ahead of Kentucky Kingdom free pass giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands showed up but, only a few hundred were given away. A local company had good intentions when they decided to give out free passes to Kentucky Kingdom/Hurricane Bay due to Louisville Metro Parks’ closing their pools because of budget issues but, the outcome of the day left a lot of people angry.
People waited for hours on West Broadway after The Mardrian Group construction company offered the passes as a way to give back. They shut down the giveaway around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, after several people in the crowd were not following directions and were yelling and cursing at each other.
"Big commotion, it's not organized," Monique Verner said.
The first person in line came out at 7 a.m. Monday. Melissa Richardson was second.
"I don't want to lose my place in line," Richardson said.
“It’s pitiful,” 10-year-old Juleon Carney said. “You got kids out here and stuff. Parents don’t want their kids and stuff to imagine this stuff.”
Many in line were angry because others were cutting the line. Police set up tape to control the crowd. We saw one person being taken away on a stretcher to an ambulance.
Once the door opened at 1 p.m., people who had been waiting in line were given pieces of paper instructing them to pick up their passes by June 29th.
Several people left disappointed that they didn’t get one.
WAVE 3 News has witnessed several people almost get into fights, argue and curse at each other.
WAVE 3 News has observed many people illegally parked and several nearby businesses impacted by the excess of people.
At the request of WAVE 3 News, Louisville Metro Police were contacted via MetroSafe in regards to the growing tensions and excessive amount of poeple.
WAVE 3 News has also learned no restrooms are available to those standing in line.
One woman WAVE 3 News spoke with said she’d been out at the location, in the 2000 block of West Broadway since 7 a.m. Monday. WAVE 3 News has seen a line of people wrapped around the building and down Dr. WJ Hodge Street.
TMG was asked on scene how they were going to handle the excess of people and told us they would take care of it. They refused to answer any other questions.
Right before the doors opened to signup for passes, WAVE 3 News witnessed several people yelling at each other.
The person first in line was given a small slip of paper, to be traded out for a season pass.
Many raised the concern the children with passes would be dropped off at the park unsupervised. In response to those concerns, a Kentucky Kingdom spokesman said in part:
“We do not have a specific policy on requiring supervision. We just have the expectation that all of our guests follow park rules and instructions from our staff. All of our policies can be found on our policies and services page on the website.. This is a program that TMG decided to do. They’re purchasing the passes whole price from us, any credit in detail should go to them.”
