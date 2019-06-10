Lexington native snags Miss Kentucky 2019 title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Alex Francke has been crowned Miss Kentucky 2019.
The Lexington native took the title Saturday night at the Brown Theater in downtown Louisville.
Francke recently graduated from the University of Kentucky, and previously held titles for Miss Lexington and Miss UK.
She also was the first runner up in last year’s competition, scoring a $7,500 scholarship.
In addition to an $18,000 scholarship prize, Francke will also go on to compete in the Miss America competition. She succeeds Katie Bouchard of Owensboro.
Landry Feldmeier was crowned Miss Outstanding Teen Kentucky.
