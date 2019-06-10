Man charged in assault that left victim unconscious, hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with assault after an altercation on a downtown street that sent another man to the hospital.
Around 1:35 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police were called to 1st and Broadway on a fight. When officers arrived, witnesses said Cortez Davidson, 25, of Louisville, had been on top of the victim punching him in the face while he appeared to be unconscious.
The assault was recorded on a camera which showed the attack went on for an extended period of time, according to the arrest report.
The victim was unconscious when taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
After being read his rights, Davidson admitted to police that he pushed the victim down after a confrontation and punched in approximately 10 times.
Davidson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.
