Sentencing delayed for man who shot, killed his wife last year
A man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife last year will be sentenced Monday.
June 10, 2019 at 8:57 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 1:34 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife last year will be sentenced later this month.

Marial Wel accepted a plea agreement back in April, according to our news partners at the News and Tribune.

The deal carries a maximum sentence of 55 years.

Wel shot and killed Josephine Amon at the Viking Court apartments, where she lived with their two children. Their 13-year-old daughter was home at the time of the shooting.

As a native of Sudan, Wel could face deportation after his sentence is complete.

He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

