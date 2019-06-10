Sentencing delayed for man who shot, killed his wife last year

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife last year will be sentenced later this month.
Marial Wel accepted a plea agreement back in April, according to our news partners at the News and Tribune.
The deal carries a maximum sentence of 55 years.
Wel shot and killed Josephine Amon at the Viking Court apartments, where she lived with their two children. Their 13-year-old daughter was home at the time of the shooting.
As a native of Sudan, Wel could face deportation after his sentence is complete.
He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.