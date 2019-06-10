Mayor marks Louisville Pride Week with historic raising of pride flags

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officially has a Pride Week to show support and celebrate the LGBTQ community.
Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer declared the week of June 10 to 17 as Pride Week, marking the announcement with a historic moment.
“Communities that embrace diversity are strong communities," Fischer said. “That’s why we are proud to become the first Kentucky community to officially display an international symbol of inclusivity by raising the pride flag.”
Fischer and supporters raised two pride flags above Metro Hall for the first time as a crowd cheered. The flags were designed and donated by Louisville Tourism, featuring a black fleur-di-lis in the middle.
“We’re excited Louisville continues to take a lead in embracing inclusion, diversity, and our LGBTQ community,” Chris Hartman, Director of the Fairness Campaign, said. “Twenty years after Louisville banned LGBTQ discrimination with its historic Fairness Ordinance, the raising of Pride flags at Metro Hall signals to everyone who visits our city that it is open to all.”
Along with those two flags, 70 flags have been placed in front of Metro Hall. These flags celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the Fairness Ordinance and the 50 year anniversary of Stonewall.
Passed in 1999, the Fairness Ordinance protects LGBTQ citizens from employment discrimination.
The Stonewall riots marked the beginning of the modern gay rights movement. It paved the way for anti-discrimination ordinances, hate crime legislation and marriage equality.
The City Hall Clock Tower will be lit in support of Louisville’s LGBTQ community.
“I’m proud to celebrate Pride Week here in Louisville by lighting our historic City Hall Clock Tower with the colors of pride, signifying Louisville’s embrace of our diversity and inclusion of all of our residents,” David James, Metro Council president, said.
The annual Pride Parade will start at 7 p.m. on June 14 on Market and Campbell Street. The parade will go to the Big Four Lawn where the Big Four Bridge will be lit in rainbow colors.
The Pride Festival will take place Saturday, June 15 from noon to 11 p.m. on the Big Four Lawn.
