$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Louisville claimed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville coupole is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning ticket somewhere in town.
The lottery released the news Sunday morning, saying the ticket matched all five white ball winning number, but not the Powerball.
The winning Powerball number from last night’s drawing were: 9 – 13 – 42 – 48 - 60, with a Powerball of 18. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #3303 on Valley Station Road.
On Monday morning, the winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, cashed in their ticket at the lottery headquarters.
“It’s overwhelming but such a huge stress relief,” they told lottery officials Monday.
The couple stopped at store Friday evening to purchase their tickets for Saturday night’s drawing.
“We wouldn’t be sitting her if she hadn’t gone in to buy the tickets,” the Louisville man said. “We play when we can,” she added.
After going to a store to check their tickets, he was told after the clerk scanned the ticket that it was over $600 and too much for them to pay.
“I was sitting in the garage, when I pulled up the Kentucky Lottery app and began putting in my numbers. Next thing I knew, it read we’d won one-million dollars.”
“I just sat in my car crying,” he told lottery officials. “I went inside and walked up to hug her (girlfriend) and said, ‘We won the million dollars.’ We cried for hours,” they said.
“This couldn’t have happened at a better time and is a huge blessing,” she said.
“It still hasn’t sunk in. I’m thinking, ‘Wow, here in the next couple of hours, our lives will change,’” she said.
After taxes, the couple walked out of lottery headquarters with a check for $710,002.84.
Their ticket also matched the Powerball number on a different line, winning $4.
The couple said they plan to pay off debt and may plan a vacation with the winnings.
