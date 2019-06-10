Police: Louisville woman forged, cashed more than $18,000 in fake payroll checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman faces numerous felony charges, accused of cashing more than $18,000 in forged checks.
Jessica Bryant, 35, was arrested Friday after investigators determined she cashed more than a dozen fake checks totaling $18,443.44 over a several-month period this year.
Bryant’s five-page arrest slip indicated that the forged checks were disguised to resemble payroll checks, some of which were from companies such as Kroger and Coca-Cola, among others.
Bryant cashed the checks at Louisville-area Kroger locations, according to the arrest slip.
She faces 17 felony charges of possessing forged checks, and one felony count of theft by deception.
