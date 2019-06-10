Police seeking deadly hit and run vehicle and driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman killed while crossing Dixie Highway Friday night has ruled a hit and run and Louisville Metro police are now looking for the driver and the vehicle involved.
The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Dixie Highway and Radcliffe Ave., four block south of Algonquin Parkway.
According to LMPD, the victim was hit by a reddish Jeep Wrangler between the 2007 and 2010 model years. The vehicle is missing the front left fender skirt and will have to the fender. It will also be missing some paint from paint chips recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and the person driving it is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are confidential.
Police say the driver will face charges in connection with the accident once that person is identified.
The name of the victim has not been released by the Jefferson county Coroner’s Office.
