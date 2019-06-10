Rodman memorial golf scramble raises thousands for Louisville community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A golf scramble in honor of a fallen Louisville officer raised thousands of dollars for the community.
The Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation organized its biggest event so far Saturday at the Sun Valley Golf Course.
About 200 golfers signed up, making 48 teams. Just the golfers alone raised $14,000.
The sponsorships sold out and added at least another $10,000 from Chick-fil-a to Craig and Landreth.
The rain stayed away enough for the golfers to have a great time.
Nick’s wife Ashley Rodman said she feels humbled and thankful by all the support from the community.
“Yesterday was truly amazing,” she told WAVE 3 News. “It turned out to be a beautiful day. There were so many smiles and laughs. Nick would have loved a day like yesterday.”
She also thanked the numerous volunteers who helped make the event a reality. Some, she said, worked 14 hours.
"It was a huge group effort and a major success," she added. "Our hearts are full."
The foundation was created by Ashley as a way to continue his mission of helping the city he loved. The organizations fundraisers will go to help those struggling in Louisville. They have already provided scholarships for local youth.
As part of the golf scramble, a number of raffle items were also available. Some of the items included golf clubs, Louisville City FC and Bats tickets, a year membership to the Louisville Armory and UofL autographed gear.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.