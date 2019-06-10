‘All clear’ given after bomb threat evacuated CitiBank corporate office in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - An “all clear” has been given after the evacuation of hundreds of workers at CityBank’s corporate offices in Northern Kentucky following a bomb threat, CitiBank security officials tell FOX19 NOW.
Around 500 employees were outside the building on Houston Road in Erlanger.
No one was hurt, security officials say.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office officials say it was a bomb threat and a note was found.
Lt. Phillip Ridgell at Boone County’s 911 center said bomb-sniffing K-9s searched the building.
A worker who requested anonymity said she heard on a walkie-talkie at the scene that a gun was found about 9 a.m.
Initially, workers thought this might be a drill but the longer they remained outside they began to suspect there was something more to it.
No other details about the investigation were immediately released.
