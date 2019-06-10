Sen. Rand Paul discusses criminal justice reform

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul was in Louisville Monday talking about criminal justice reform efforts.
He talked about passing the First Step Act, which included lessened drug-related prison sentences and aid to programs that will help prisoners upon re-entry to life on the outside.
In a round-table discussion, Paul met with community leaders and community activists at New Legacy on Garvin Place.
Sen. Paul also discussed the racial discrepancy in drug-related arrests and prison sentences based on which drugs are more popular in among different demographics. He provided a hypothetical, saying for example, that a white kid selling powdered cocaine could result in a fraction of the sentence a black teen could get for selling crack cocaine.
"I really don't think it's the police saying, let's go round up black people," he said. "There may be bad police who do that, but I think it's really that the police patrol more in city communities where there are more African Americans, so there is a racial disparity. You can debate whether its racist or racial, but there's no question there's a racial outcome."
He added that one way to minimize the harm that incarceration is having on these communities is to back away from the current war on drugs a little bit.
