Sheriff: Man arrested after a six-hour SWAT standoff in Boone County

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - Boone County deputies, SWAT and negotiation teams responded Saturday afternoon after they say a man barricaded himself inside the home of his ex-girlfriend.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Plum Tree Lane at 12:12 p.m. for a verbal fight between Derek Gibson, 44, and his ex-girlfriend.
Prior to their arrival, the sheriff’s office says dispatch received a report that Gibson broke a back window at his ex-girlfriend’s home and poured gasoline inside before fleeing on foot.
They say they searched the area for four hours but were unable to locate Gibson and the search was called off.
According to the sheriff’s office, a neighbor who knew deputies had been searching earlier in the day for Gibson later reported that they saw him walk into his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Gibson stayed inside the home but his ex-girlfriend was not there at the time.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies set up a perimeter around the home at 8:38 p.m. The SWAT and the negotiation teams were deployed and after hours of failed attempts and minimal communication, the SWAT team went inside the home and found Gibson crouched down in the attic, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gibson was arrested for an active felony warrant for failing to appear in court on prior charges for unlawful imprisonment, assault, and a violation of Kentucky’s Emergency Protection Order/Domestic Violence Order from a Jan. arrest, said the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
