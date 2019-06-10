StormTALK! Monday Edition

Finally out of this tropical mess!
So what’s next? Well more t-storms of course :)
But not right away...
Rest of Today: Front moves in with still a risk for a downpour/t-storm along/east of I-65. Cool, gusty northwest winds will kick in this afternoon to dry the air out. It will feel really nice later on. In fact, lows tonight nearly 20 degrees cooler than the past week!
Tuesday: A+ Nice day.
Wednesday: Interesting setup with two low pressures on either side of WAVE Country. There will be a narrow ribbon in between the two of fuel to fire up t-storms later in the day. That ribbon looks to be located generally between I-65 and I-75. Some could be locally strong if not severe. Whatever does develop, will slowly track east and fade. This means if the band forms far enough east of your location, you won’t see any thunderstorm action. We’ll fine-tune this as we get closer. Spotty showers may rotate in from the west Wednesday evening.
Thursday: This is a day in which sunshine makes a difference. Lots of clouds early on that will allow for a chilly start to the day. Sunshine is expected to break through starting in the west first...then working east. For most, this late day sunshine help should be enough to push us to near or over 70 degrees. For those that get stuck in the clouds longer, temperatures may hold in the low to mid 60s! Cool yes, but cloudy. Main shower/drizzle risk looks a bit north closer to Indy or Cincy at this time.
Another break will take place Friday before a cold front drops in from the north over the weekend. Arrival times of this front are leading to a low confidence forecast on rain chances Saturday and Father’s Day. We will trend this setup as well as the week wears on.
