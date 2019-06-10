StormTALK! Monday Edition

Wednesday: Interesting setup with two low pressures on either side of WAVE Country. There will be a narrow ribbon in between the two of fuel to fire up t-storms later in the day. That ribbon looks to be located generally between I-65 and I-75. Some could be locally strong if not severe. Whatever does develop, will slowly track east and fade. This means if the band forms far enough east of your location, you won’t see any thunderstorm action. We’ll fine-tune this as we get closer. Spotty showers may rotate in from the west Wednesday evening.