TARC analyzing possible new routes, asking public for input

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is launching a new system to help make sure they’re offering the right services at the right time.
The new system is called LINC.
LINC will analyze current routes and services and provide a long range plan that will lay the ground work for a robust, sustainable and resilient transit system, the company said.
The program uses comprehensive analysis to come up with new routes for the next 20 years by assessing the current service. LINC will develop options for improving efficiency, keeping current riders and attracting new customers.
“It’s going to look at the needs of the choice riders -- people who are looking at TARC as a means of transportation -- to make sure that we’re providing service to those particular areas,” Max Maxwell, TARC’s director of marketing, said.
According to TARC’s website, it currently operates 43 routes in five counties in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Public input is crucial, since a wide range of improvement alternatives will be considered. Customers are encouraged to get involved by attending open house meetings, providing recommendations and staying up to date on LINC developments.
“I’m excited to hear directly from the people who depend on TARC to get to school, work, and home and learn what we can do to make TARC the transportation choice for more riders," Ferdinand Risco, the executive director of TARC, said.
Riders can tell TARC about their needs by submitting information to the LINC study on TARC’s website.
Upcoming opportunities to offer input are Summerfest at Chickasaw Park on June 22 and a LINC open house at TARC’s Union Station (1000 W Broadway) on June 25.
