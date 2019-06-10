UofL signs junior-college transfer defensive back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New UofL head football coach Scott Satterfield bolstered his team’s secondary with a junior-college signee.
According to a release from the school, Justin Ford signed a financial agreement with UofL on Monday.
Ford comes to Louisville after racking up 41 tackles and three interceptions in two years ta Golden West Community College.
“Justin is a great addition to our class and will add depth to our secondary,” Satterfield said. “He has the size we look for at that position and he displayed an ability to find the ball in the air. I’m excited for him to join our program this year.”
Ford was considered a top-100 juco prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports.com. He’ll be eligible to compete this fall.
The Cards start the season against Notre Dame on Monday, September 2.
