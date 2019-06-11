Abandoned puppies found in bag recovering in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, a Western Kentucky resident made a shocking discovery in McCracken County.
Lakyn Romaine told NBC affiliate WPSD she made the discovery while driving to the Metropolis Ferry Landing with her boyfriend to see how high the water was She said they saw something running near the road.
“We seen two black dogs, well a brindle and a black one,” said Romaine. “I got out and ran to the brindle one.”
Romaine said they also found a black trash bag with third puppy inside. It, unfortunately, was not alive.
The two puppies were clinging to life, starving for food and fresh water. Their ears were cropped and sewn with upholstery thread. Their tails were cut back.
Romaine said she knew she needed help, so she called her friends, and then the police.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Lindsey Miller was the officer that responded to the call. Miller said if she can find who abused the puppies, they will be charged.
“It’s a despicable act. They’re innocent little dogs,” said Miller. “If you don’t want them, bring them to the shelter, give them away, anything. But don’t treat them the way that. They didn’t deserve that.”
McCracken County Humane Society Executive Director Terry Vannerson said this is one of the worst case of mistreatment of puppies she has seen.
“The way they’re acting, they’ve been abused,” said Vannerson. “Puppies don’t act like this.”
The puppies are at the McCracken County Humane Society recovering from their injuries.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the animal abuse case.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.