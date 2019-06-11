Aggressive policing vs. aggressive criminals: Who’s winning?

Without telling anyone, I parked there again, in the same spot, at the same intersection, and with the same camera. I spent a couple of weeks recording to see if anything had changed. And there was one big change. LMPD was aggressively policing the corner, pulling up and going through the pockets of people standing there, questioning a woman just waiting at the bus stop, disbanding groups that gathered anywhere around the intersection, and getting out and checking vehicles that looked suspicious to them.