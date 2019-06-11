3 charged in connection to Fair Oaks Farms animal abuse video

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in northern Indiana have charged three people in connection to an animal abuse video.
According to NBC affiliate WTHR in Indianapolis, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office filed charges after the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released video that appears to show cows and calves being abused or neglected at the Fair Oaks Farm.
ARM says the video shows managers at the Indiana Farm knew about the abuse, but didn’t act, however, NBC has not been able to independently confirm those accusations.
The founder of the farm, Mike McCloskey, said in a recent statement that he has fired the employees seen abusing the animals.
The three former employees are charged with the beating of a vertebrate animal, a Class A misdemeanor.
The Newton County Sheriff’s office is investigating the video, the person who shot the video and didn’t immediately report it, and those employees being recorded in the video.
