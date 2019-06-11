Corrected diploma covers ready for pickup at Bullitt Central High School

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an ‘uh-oh’ and drop of the stomach moment when officials at Bullitt Central High School received this years diploma covers for graduating seniors.
Instead of spelling Shepherdsville, Kentucky, the cover read Shepherdville, Kentucky.
The corrected diploma covers are now available for students to pick up at the high school.
Students can pick them up at the front office, Monday through Thursdays between 8 a.m. and noon.
Students will have to sign/initial that they received the cover.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.