Corrected diploma covers ready for pickup at Bullitt Central High School

Corrected diploma covers ready for pickup at Bullitt Central High School
The corrected diploma covers are now available to pick up at the school. (Source: Bullitt Central High School Facebook)
By Makayla Ballman | June 11, 2019 at 7:08 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 7:09 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an ‘uh-oh’ and drop of the stomach moment when officials at Bullitt Central High School received this years diploma covers for graduating seniors.

Shepherdsville was spelled 'Sheperdville' on the first batch of Bullitt Central High School Diploma covers.
Shepherdsville was spelled 'Sheperdville' on the first batch of Bullitt Central High School Diploma covers. (Source: Bullitt Central High School Facebook)

Instead of spelling Shepherdsville, Kentucky, the cover read Shepherdville, Kentucky.

The corrected diploma covers are now available for students to pick up at the high school.

Students can pick them up at the front office, Monday through Thursdays between 8 a.m. and noon.

Students will have to sign/initial that they received the cover.

Attention, Graduates- Diploma covers are now in! Please stop by the front office Monday-Thursday between the hours of 8am-noon to pick up. The office will have initial by your name. See you soon!

Posted by Bullitt Central High School on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.