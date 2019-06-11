1 dead, KSP trooper injured in Perry County shooting

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky State Trooper was injured and a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Eastern Kentucky.
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13, KSP Drug Enforcement Special Investigations (DESI) East Interdiction Team and Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies were on Hull School Road in Bonnyman around 9:30 p.m. Monday attempting to serve a search warrant.
Upon arrival, troopers and officers observed suspected drug activity by five individuals outside of a neighboring residence. The five people immediately ran inside the residence, from which a loud sound, which police believe it to have been a gunshot, was heard.
Police say after a brief negotiation, three of the five individuals came outside and were detained. With no additional communication with the remaining occupant’s, officers then shifted their attention to the original home to execute the search warrant.
Police say after an extended period of time, the two remaining individuals ran outside and were confronted by troopers and a deputy. One of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the man was given several commands to drop the weapon, but didn’t comply. The two groups exchanged gunfire. That suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
One trooper was hit by the gunfire. As of Tuesday morning, he was still at Hazard ARH with non-life threatening injuries.
The names of those involved will be released at a later date.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in the area in the last three weeks.
“Don’t want to say that it’s a pattern, but it just seems that issues and circumstances like this are becoming, I don’t want to say common, but they’re happening more often than they have in the past,” KSP Trooper Jody Sims said.
Troopers have not announced any arrests related to the case.
