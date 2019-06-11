Drivers Rejoice! Construction on 10th St in Jeffersonville finally over

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A years-long headache for Jeffersonville residents is officially over. Construction on 10th Street to expand and improve the road is complete.
The project is one Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said has been sorely needed for years but no one wanted to tackle it until recently. Jeffersonville has been growing rapidly over the years, but 10th Street never did. With the completion of this nearly two-year, $20-million dollar expansion and improvement, now the busy road will better serve the community’s needs.
“Here we go!” Moore shouted, throwing one of the remaining orange cones into a dumpster, signifying the end of construction on the busy thoroughfare.
The end of construction is a big relief for the many drivers using 10th Street; around 32,000 cars a day use the road.
Moore said this project probably should have been done in the 1990s but with the impact to traffic and businesses, it’s been unpopular. Now that it’s finished, he said everyone in the area will benefit.
"We are reinventing 10th street. At one time, this was a very busy business corridor and we've given it a face lift, making it much easier to get around, to access,” Moore said. "This was a redevelopment project that changed Jeffersonville. And I know there's been a lot of grief, I've actually learned a few four letter words that I hadn't heard before but I think everybody is happy now.”
This was paid for solely through TIF money collected from revenue brought in by new businesses moving into town.
There are a number of vacant lots and eyesores of former businesses on the road. With the roadwork here done, Moore said he’d like to see more residential development move into the area.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.