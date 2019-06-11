Evite.com data breach leaks customer information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Evite recently became aware of a data security breach involving customer information.
Evite is a website that allows users to create and send online invitations.
It became aware of the incident on April 15 and immediately brought in a leading data security firm to launch an investigation, the company said. The investigation found malicious activity starting on Feb. 22.
On May 14, the investigation found that an unauthorized party acquired a file associated with Evite user accounts. The data file is inactive, storing old user data no more recent than 2013.
Information in the file included names, usernames, email addresses, Evite passwords, and, if provided by the user, date of birth, phone numbers and mailing addresses.
The company has no evidence that personal information has been misused.
Evite is now working with computer experts to enhance its security. It will also continue to watch for unauthorized access and introduce additional security measures.
All Evite users will be forced to reset their passwords the next time they log-in.
Law enforcement has been contacted regarding the incident.
Users are recommended to take the following steps:
- Change your password for any other account on which you used the same or similar password used for your Evite account.
- Review your accounts for suspicious activity.
- Be cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask for your personal information or refer you to a website asking for personal information.
- Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails.
Evite established a call center dedicated to any questions users may have. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The U.S. number is (877) 221-485 and the international number is (503) 924-5427.
For more information, visit Evite’s website for FAQs regarding the incident.
