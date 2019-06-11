FORECAST: More pleasant weather this week than not

Temperatures will be back in the 50s early Wednesday, with more cloud cover through the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. In fact, a few could be strong between the I-65 and I-75 corridors. The key word is scattered – meaning not everyone will see the downpours. However, a better chance for a few showers will exist into the evening hours before fading. Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.