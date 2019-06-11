FORECAST: More pleasant weather this week than not

- WEDNESDAY PM: Isolated severe wind/hail potential
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cool start this morning -- mid 50s in the city and our suburbs in the 40s -- we certainly experienced a delightful day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the 70s.
A few high clouds may linger into the evening hours, with clouds increasing overnight. Temperatures will cool fast once again this evening and overnight. It will be a great evening for Dog Days at the Park at the Bats game at Slugger Field.
Temperatures will be back in the 50s early Wednesday, with more cloud cover through the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. In fact, a few could be strong between the I-65 and I-75 corridors. The key word is scattered – meaning not everyone will see the downpours. However, a better chance for a few showers will exist into the evening hours before fading. Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
Much cooler temperatures will be in place Thursday, with a few clouds and an isolated shower chance.
Nicer weather arrives to end the week on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
For Father’s Day Weekend, expect more unsettled weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase, cool again. LOW: 57°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms (40% chance). HIGH: 80°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Isolated showers (20% chance). HIGH: 70°
