Former WKU student who killed friend in 2017 released from jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Western Kentucky University student who was sentenced to four years in prison is being released early.
Peter Gall, 22, drunkenly shot his friend and fellow WKU student, Alex Davis, in September 2017.
Gall pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in November 2018 and served 125 days of his four-year sentence.
The early release, called shock probation, is meant for first-time offenders of low-level felonies.
Attorneys for Gall filed a motion for shock probation in Warren Circuit Court, saying he had a close relationship with Davis, according to WBKO.
“There has never been a suggestion that Peter Gall intended to harm his friend,” Gall’s attorney, Alan Simpson, said in the motion. “Quite to the contrary. This was a tragic, one in million, isolated accident. Peter Gall has never denied responsibility for his actions.”
Gall said he didn’t mean to kill his friend, he was just trying to scare him when the gun went off.
“Not only does he carry around the guilt, grief and remorse for killing his best friend, he will now carry the memories of being incarcerated,” Simpson said.
Gall was granted shock probation on Monday.
