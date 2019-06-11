Here are some options for summer fun your kids might not know about

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you weren’t able to land one of the free Kentucky Kingdom passes this week, don’t worry. There are still plenty of things for your kids to do this summer.
The Fund for the Arts offers a Cultural Pass that is free for kids to enjoy some of the local attractions on specific days throughout the summer. The Filson Historical Society, the Frazier History Museum, the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest and the Kentucky Derby Museum are among the nearly 60 options offering free learning opportunities and other events. To see a full list of participating venues, click here.
Jefferson County Public Schools publishes a list of the many camps, events and other activities it offers all summer long. They are not all free, so be sure to read the fine print here.
Don’t forget that despite the closures of four public pools the city recently announced a series of swimming options available to Louisville residents. Check that list here.
A list of area spraygrounds and splash pads can be found here.
Iroquois Ampitheater is offering a few free movie nights this summer.
In terms of getting around this summer, TARC is offering a $30 Summer Youth Pass for unlimited travel. It can be purchased online here or at the following locations:
+ Union Station, 1000 West Broadway
+ Nia Center, 2900 West Broadway
+ Loris’s Gifts at the UofL Hospital & Jewish Hospital Gift Shops
+ Broadway Food Mart, 4132 West Broadway
