INDOT announces delay in repair work to State Road 111

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WAVE) - Work on State Road 111 near the Floyd County/Harrison County line to repair a slide into the Ohio River caused by erosion has been delayed.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the contractor, GeoStabilizaion International, will begin the project on June 24. The repair is expected to take three weeks.
Work was originally scheduled to begin June 3, but was delayed by an archaeological review of the area.
INDOT says GeoStabilizaion International will install a soil nail wall to further stabilize the roadway after deterioration occurred along the shoulder.
On May 28, INDOT shifted lanes of State Road 111 around the slide to prepare for the project.
Work is expected to begin in October on a project to relocate State Road 111 away from the Ohio River. That project is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving 2021.
An estimated 7,600 vehicles use the affected section of State Road 111 each day.
