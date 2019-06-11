JCPS to host transportation job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though school is out for the summer, Jefferson County Public Schools is already busy recruiting employees for next school year.
The district will host a job fair for bus drivers and monitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at the C.B. Young Jr. Building (3001 Crittenden Drive).
Interested applicants can meet the transportation team and learn more about career opportunities.
Starting full-time pay for bus drivers is more than $20 an hour.
Applicants must be at least 21, with a valid driver’s license. No prior work experience is required, but anyone interested should enjoy working with children and have a good driving record.
Members of the JCPS Transportation team are eligible for full health benefits, retirement benefits, paid training, paid time off and pay advancement opportunities.
Interested applicants are asked to bring:
- I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)
- GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)
- Military experience verification (if applicable)
- Business and personal references
- Voided check for direct deposit
- $20 cash or check for background check
Candidates can fill out an online application at the job fair, or at this link.
