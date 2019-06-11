JCPS rolls out Book Buggy program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has officially began its Book Buggy program. It gives students free books and other tools to help them learn during the summer break.
“This is really a one-stop shop for kids this summer. They’ll get a nutritious lunch, be able to select two new books, and receive supplies and information related to a weekly topic, such as dental hygiene, personal hygiene, and school supplies.” said Maria Carrico, Title 1 specialist for JCPS.
The book buggy will run every Tuesday and Wednesday in June. It will follow the bus stop café , which gives free lunches to anyone under 18 during the summer.
The Book Buggy schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, June 11, 18, 25
- Holiday Park, 8219 Minors Lane, 11:30 a.m. – noon
- Ashley Pointe Commons, 1115 Penile Road, 12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
- Barrington Pointe, 13221 Glengarry Drive, 12:55 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
- Fairdale Pool, 709 Fairdale Road, 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.
- Ramser Court Apartments, 1904 Ramser Court, 2:26 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12, 19, 26
- JSK Properties, 642 Candless Circle, 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Autumn Lake Mobile, 2801 Autumn Lake Drive, 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Lane, 12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Frost Middle, 13700 Sandray Blvd., 1:05 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
- Logan Pointe Mobile, 6801 Stardust Drive, 1:25 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
- Scenic Acres Mobile, 7511 Cane Run Road, 2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.
