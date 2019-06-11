JCPS rolls out Book Buggy program

The JCPS Book Buggy follows the Bus Stop Cafe and provides two free books for each child who visits.
By Greg Phelps | June 11, 2019 at 5:27 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 6:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has officially began its Book Buggy program. It gives students free books and other tools to help them learn during the summer break.

This little one is excited for his new books! (Source: WAVE 3 News)
“This is really a one-stop shop for kids this summer. They’ll get a nutritious lunch, be able to select two new books, and receive supplies and information related to a weekly topic, such as dental hygiene, personal hygiene, and school supplies.” said Maria Carrico, Title 1 specialist for JCPS.

The book buggy will run every Tuesday and Wednesday in June. It will follow the bus stop café , which gives free lunches to anyone under 18 during the summer.

The Book Buggy schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 11, 18, 25

  • Holiday Park, 8219 Minors Lane, 11:30 a.m. – noon
  • Ashley Pointe Commons, 1115 Penile Road, 12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
  • Barrington Pointe, 13221 Glengarry Drive, 12:55 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
  • Fairdale Pool, 709 Fairdale Road, 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.
  • Ramser Court Apartments, 1904 Ramser Court, 2:26 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
The Bus Stop Cafe provides free lunch to people under the age of 18 during the summer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Wednesday, June 12, 19, 26

  • JSK Properties, 642 Candless Circle, 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
  • Autumn Lake Mobile, 2801 Autumn Lake Drive, 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Lane, 12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Frost Middle, 13700 Sandray Blvd., 1:05 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
  • Logan Pointe Mobile, 6801 Stardust Drive, 1:25 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
  • Scenic Acres Mobile, 7511 Cane Run Road, 2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

