Kentucky Kingdom extends season pass offer until June 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Your chance to get a Kentucky Kingdom season pass at a discounted rate isn’t over after all.
At first, the “early bird” discount period ended at midnight on June 3, but officials with the theme park said a large number of area Kroger stores were unable to sell Kentucky Kingdom season passes during that initial discount period due to a “malfunction with the software system provided to Kroger by an outside vendor.”
According to a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky Kingdom season passes will continue to sell at $69.95 until midnight, June 30. The regular season pass price of $99.95 will go into effect on July 1.
RELATED STORIES:
“We value our season pass holders and their dedication to the park and, as always, we look forwarding to hosting them this summer as Kentucky Kingdom celebrates its 30th anniversary,” Kentucky Kingdom President and CEO Ed Hart said in the press release.
Season passes can be purchased online or at the park during normal operating hours.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.