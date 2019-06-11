Kids Fishing Derby coming to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Wesbanco Founders’ Day will include a new attraction for families to enjoy.
They will be hosting the first ever Kid’s Fishing Derby. The event will kick off the official Founders’ Day event on July 4th at Freeman Lake Park.
The Kid’s Fishing Derby is limited to the first 250 children to register. Registration is $5 per child (ages 0-15) and each registrant must be accompanied by an adult.
Each participant must provide their own rod/reel, bait, and stringer. State approved bait are as follows: artificial bait, worms, crickets, and minnows.
The derby will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 11:00 a.m. There will be prizes given away every 30 minutes and free hot dogs to all participants and their caregivers.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will be on-site with a limited number of rod/reels if an emergency arises and the child does not have one. They will also have free bait boxes for each registrant.
Children do not have to have a fishing license nor do they have to have a Freeman Lake Park fishing license for this particular event. However, the accompanied adult, by Kentucky law, will need to have a Kentucky Fishing License if they plan on holding the rod/reel and/or the fish to assist the child. If the adult does not plan to obtain a fishing license, they will not be allowed to help the child.
Fishing will take place from the bank only.
You can register by clicking here, and then clicking on the Fishing Derby logo to link to the ticketing page. Caregivers do not have to sign up to assist.
On event day, be at Freeman Lake Park’s Rotary pavilion by 8:45 a.m. to confirm your registration and to obtain a ticket for your hot dogs and prize giveaways.
Founders’ Day Full Schedule:
- 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Kid’s Fishing Derby, Rotary Pavilion; $5/per child ages 15 and under
- 5:00 p.m. - Parking, vendors, free kid’s activities open, decorate your bike and ride around the park
- 6:00 p.m. - 8th annual Shoney’s Watermelon Eating Contest (free to enter, first come, first serve)
- 7:30 p.m. - WesBanco presents Owensboro Orchestra: 2nd Street Band, performing on bandstand; Dark: WesBanco Fireworks show.
The event is free and open to the public.
Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and their families out for a fun evening at the Park. Food vendors will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, barbeque, ice cream, funnel cakes, and more. There will also be commercial vendors on-site.
Free chalk will be available on the pavement that is closed to car traffic for children to draw during the event as well as well as a tent to decorate your bike and ride around the park.
